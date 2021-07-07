‘Too Good to Be True’: Doubts Swirl Around Trial That Saw 77% Reduction in COVID-19 Mortality

(Science) – It would be the best news by far in COVID-19 treatment: According to a preprint published on 22 June, an experimental prostate cancer drug named proxalutamide reduced deaths in hospitalized COVID-19 patients by 77% in a clinical trial in Brazil. The preprint also claims the drug, which blocks the activity of androgens—male hormones such as testosterone—cut patients’ average hospital stay by 5 days, far more than any other treatment yet tested. Interim results of the study, announced at a press conference in March, led President Jair Bolsonaro to tout proxalutamide as a wonder cure and spurred Brazilian doctors to dose patients with similar drugs. But many scientists are wary. Alleged irregularities in the clinical trial have reportedly triggered an investigation by a national research ethics commission in Brazil. (Read Full Article)