WHO Recommends Roche, Sanofi Drugs for COVID-19 to Cut Death Risk

(Medscape) – The World Health Organization on Tuesday recommended using arthritis drugs Actemra from Roche and Kevzara from Sanofi with corticosteroids for COVID-19 patients after data from some 11,000 patients showed they cut the risk of death. A WHO group evaluating therapies concluded treating severe and critical COVID patients with these interleukin-6 antagonists that block inflammation “reduces the risk of death and the need for mechanical ventilation”. (Read Full Article)