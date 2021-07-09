FDA Trims Use of Contentious Alzheimer’s Drug Amid Backlash

(Associated Press) – A month after approving a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug, U.S. health regulators on Thursday signed off on new prescribing instructions that are likely to limit its use. The Food and Drug Administration said the change is intended to address confusion among physicians and patients about who should get the drug, which has faced an intense public backlash since its approval last month. (Read Full Article)