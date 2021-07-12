After Backlash, Predictive Policing Adapts to a Changed World

(Wall Street Journal) – It was a seductive pitch to city governments and police departments: Use predictive software to deter crime before it is committed. Artificial intelligence-powered algorithms, the software companies said, could chew up data on incident reports, weather, time and other variables, learn historical patterns, and spit out forecasts faster, cheaper and more accurately than human analysts. Using big data to put cops in the right place at the right time would help discourage crime. Federal funding helped push such tools to police departments in Los Angeles, New York and elsewhere in the 2010s. More recently, however, those tools have faced pushback. (Read Full Article)