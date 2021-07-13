FDA to Warn J&J Vaccine Can Increase Guillain-Barre Risk: Media

(Medscape) – People receiving the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could be at increased risk for developing Guillain-Barré syndrome, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to announce as early as tomorrow, according to multiple media reports. Although the FDA is projected to add the new warning to the labeling for the vaccine, the agency still calculates the benefit of vaccination with the J&J product continues to outweigh the risk. Benefits include protection against the Delta variant and serious COVID-19 outcomes. (Read Full Article)