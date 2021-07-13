‘The Party Is Winding Down’: States and Insurers Resurrect Barriers to Telehealth, Putting Strain on Patients

(STAT News) – Telemedicine is here to stay. But its free-for-all era may be coming to an end. State-issued emergency declarations and insurer policies that were issued at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and that were meant to encourage the use of telemedicine are being phased out across U.S. states, one by one. And as they fade away, rules that make telemedicine more complicated — and costly — are setting back in.