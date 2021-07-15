Cleveland Clinic and Mount Sinai Won’t Administer Aduhelm to Patients

(New York Times) – In a striking reflection of concern over the approval of the controversial new Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, two major American health systems have decided that they will not administer it to patients. The Cleveland Clinic, one of the largest and most respected medical centers in the country, said in a statement that a panel of its experts had “reviewed all available scientific evidence on this medication,” which is also called aducanumab. (Read Full Article)