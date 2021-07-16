Why Some Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics Won’t Be Vaccinated

July 16, 2021

(Axios) – Olympic organizers have made a series of major, last-minute policy changes to reduce the risk of a superspreader event, but they declined to employ one particularly powerful tool: a vaccine mandate. The big picture: Mandatory vaccinations would have been a massive logistical and ethical puzzle. But without one, the threat of infection will loom over the Olympic Village and could ultimately extend well beyond it. (Read Full Article)

Posted in Covid-19, Global Bioethics, highlights, Informed Consent, News, Pharma, Public Health

