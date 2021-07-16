Why Some Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics Won’t Be Vaccinated

(Axios) – Olympic organizers have made a series of major, last-minute policy changes to reduce the risk of a superspreader event, but they declined to employ one particularly powerful tool: a vaccine mandate. The big picture: Mandatory vaccinations would have been a massive logistical and ethical puzzle. But without one, the threat of infection will loom over the Olympic Village and could ultimately extend well beyond it. (Read Full Article)