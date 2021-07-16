By Creating Mouse Eggs Entirely from Scratch, Researchers Raise the Prospect of a Futuristic Fertility Treatment

(STAT News) – The tiny clump of mouse cells didn’t look like an ovary. For one thing, it was much smaller, microscopic. And instead of being attached to a uterus it was floating in a test tube. And yet, from within the pocket of cells, oocytes began to form, then grow, maturing into eggs. Later, when some of these eggs would get fertilized and gestate all the way to healthy, fertile, newborn mice, this feat would be made all the more astonishing by the fact that the “ovarioids” that had made them were produced entirely from stem cells. (Read Full Article)