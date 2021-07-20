US Opioid Lawsuits on Verge of Settlements with 4 Companies

(Associated Press) – The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson. (Read Full Article)