China Moves to Ease Child-Rearing Costs, in Drive to Boost Births

(Wall Street Journal) – China said it would ease financial burdens and social restrictions associated with child-rearing, seeking to encourage births as it loosens decades-old rules on family planning. China said that it would reduce the cost of raising and educating children and shore up labor protections for women over the next five years, according to a policy document drafted by China’s ruling Communist Party and its cabinet, which was published Tuesday by the state-run Xinhua News Agency. (Read Full Article)