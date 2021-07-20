States Are Sitting on Millions of Surplus Covid-19 Vaccine Doses as Expiration Dates Approach

(STAT News) – Millions of unused Covid-19 vaccines are set to go to waste as demand dwindles across the United States and doses likely expire this summer, according to public health officials. Several state health departments told STAT they have repeatedly asked the federal government to redistribute their supply to other countries, many of which are facing a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Officials in Washington have rejected those requests, citing legal and logistical challenges. (Read Full Article)