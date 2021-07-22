Study: J&J Vaccine Less Effective Against Variants

(Medscape) – A new study says the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides less protection against the Delta and Lambda variants than against the original COVID-19 strain. The study, which was published Tuesday in the online journal bioRxiv, said the J&J vaccine’s effectiveness in neutralizing those two variants was “significantly decreased” over time. People vaccinated with the J&J vaccine may need to get a second shot, perhaps with the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, to achieve good protection against variants, the study said. (Read Full Article)