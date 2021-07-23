CDC Panel Updates Info on Rare Side Effect After J&J Vaccine

(Medscape)- Despite recent reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) after the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, independent experts who advise the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the use of vaccines agree the benefits of the one-dose shot still outweigh its risks. The company also presented new data suggesting that the shots generate strong immune responses against circulating variants and that antibodies generated by the vaccine stay elevated for at least 8 months. (Read Full Article)