Second mRNA Dose Safe After Allergic Reaction to First: Study

(Medscape) – People who experienced an allergic reaction to a first dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines safely tolerated a second dose in a retrospective, multicenter study. The findings, however, contrast with official recommendations on management of an allergic reaction to a first mRNA vaccine dose. (Read Full Article)