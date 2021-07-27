Spacing Pfizer COVID Shots Boosts Antibody Levels in Long-Term Study

(Medscape) – A longer gap between doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine leads to higher overall antibody levels than a shorter gap, a British study found on Friday, but antibody levels are not sustained for long after the first dose. The study might help inform vaccination strategies against the Delta variant, which reduces the effectiveness of a first dose of the vaccine even though two doses are still protective, and one author said that Britain’s eight-week gap was a “sweet spot” against Delta. The authors emphasised that either dosing schedule produced a strong antibody and T-cell response in the study of 503 healthcare workers. (Read Full Article)