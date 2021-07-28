Biogen Pulled Aduhelm Paper After JAMA Demanded Edits

(Axios) – Biogen recently submitted a paper to JAMA, a top medical research journal, that analyzed results from the clinical trials of its new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm. However, Biogen later withdrew the paper because JAMA considered rejecting it unless edits were made, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Why it matters: The FDA’s decision to approve Aduhelm has been mired in controversy; experts say there simply isn’t strong enough data to show the drug works. And it appears medical journal reviewers also weren’t sold on Biogen’s interpretation of the data. (Read Full Article)