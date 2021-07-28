Efficacy of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid Vaccine Slips to 84% After Six Months, Data Show

(STAT News) – The efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech fell from 96% to 84% over six months, according to data released Wednesday, a decline that could fuel Pfizer’s case that a third dose will eventually be required. The data, released in a preprint that has not been reviewed by outside scientists, suggest the vaccine was 91% effective overall at preventing Covid-19 over the course of six months. (Read Full Article)