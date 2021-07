CanSinoBIO’s Inhaled COVID Vaccine Candidate Triggers Immune Response: Early Trial

(Medscape) – An inhaled version of CanSino Biologics’ (CanSinoBIO) COVID-19 vaccine triggered immune responses without serious side effects, an early-stage clinical trial showed. The two-dose candidate requires lower dosages than the injected version and could help CanSinoBIO boost its production capacity, the company’s chief executive said in April. (Read Full Article)