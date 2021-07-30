US FDA Allows Lilly’s COVID-19 Drug to Be Taken Without Remdesivir

(Medscape) – The U.S. health regulator expanded the emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 drug baricitinib, saying it could now be used without taking Gilead’s drug remdesivir along with it, Lilly said on Thursday. In November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Lilly and Incyte’s arthritis drug, baricitinib, in combination with remdesivir, to treat COVID-19 patients. (Read Full Article)