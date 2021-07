The $100 “Generic” Insulin

(Axios) – The FDA’s new approval status of Semglee marks the first biosimilar insulin that is “interchangeable” with its brand-name comparison. Why it matters: Pharmacists could substitute Semglee over Lantus without running it by a physician, just like how it works with regular generic and brand-name drugs. But even though Semglee is the cheaper option, it is still priced at almost $100 per vial. (Read Full Article)