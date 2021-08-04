San Francisco to Provide Extra COVID-19 Vaccination Shots

(Medscape) – San Francisco will provide an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson variety but public health officials aren’t calling it a booster, authorities said Tuesday. In a possibly unique decision in California, the Department of Public Health said people who request it can receive a supplemental dose at city-run clinics. The second shot will be a vaccine produced by either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. Both of those companies offer vaccines that require two doses. (Read Full Article)