South Africa Trial Shows J&J Vaccine Effective Against Delta Variant

August 6, 2021

(The Hill) – Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine is effective at preventing severe disease among those infected with the delta variant, according to a large-scale trial in South Africa. The trial, which involved nearly 480,000 health care workers in the country, is the first instance of significant evidence that the J&J shot works against the highly contagious variant, trial co-lead Glenda Gray said. The vaccine proved to be 71 percent effective against hospitalization and up to 96 percent effective against death, Gray said.  (Read Full Article)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, highlights, News, Pharma, Public Health

Ad