South Africa Trial Shows J&J Vaccine Effective Against Delta Variant

(The Hill) – Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine is effective at preventing severe disease among those infected with the delta variant, according to a large-scale trial in South Africa. The trial, which involved nearly 480,000 health care workers in the country, is the first instance of significant evidence that the J&J shot works against the highly contagious variant, trial co-lead Glenda Gray said. The vaccine proved to be 71 percent effective against hospitalization and up to 96 percent effective against death, Gray said. (Read Full Article)