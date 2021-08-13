FDA Authorizes Covid-19 Boosters for Certain Immunocompromised

(Wall Street Journal) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots for certain people with weakened immune systems, likely the launch of broader efforts to better protect against evasive variants like Delta. The agency on Thursday cleared giving a third dose of a messenger RNA Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. PFE +1.40% and its partner BioNTech SE BNTX +1.60% or from Moderna Inc. MRNA to immunocompromised people who had received a solid organ transplant or individuals who have been diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise. (Read Full Article)