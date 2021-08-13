Two Flags for Poor Prognosis After Rare VITT with AstraZeneca Jab

(Medscape) – British doctors have identified two factors — very low platelet counts and brain bleeds — which they say dramatically increase the likelihood of a patient dying following the very rare but devastating side effect of vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT) after the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (Oxford-AstraZeneca) vaccine. However, they believe that the surge in the VITT side effect over the past few months is probably over now, as they revealed the terrible toll following the first few hundred confirmed cases. (Read Full Article)