Without Code for DeepMind’s Protein AI, This Lab Wrote Its Own

(Wired) – But in the seven months since CASP, another team had taken up that mantle. In June, a full month before the publication of DeepMind’s manuscript, a team led by David Baker, director of the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington, released their own model for protein structure prediction. For a month, this model, called RoseTTAFold, was the most successful protein prediction algorithm that other scientists could actually use. Though it did not reach the same peaks of performance as AlphaFold2, the team ensured the model would be accessible to even the least computationally inclined scientist by building a tool that allowed researchers to submit their amino acid sequences and get back predictions, without getting their hands dirty with computer code. A month later, on the very same day that Nature released the DeepMind early manuscript, the journal Science published the Baker lab’s paper describing RoseTTAFold. (Read Full Article)