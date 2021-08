Ivory Coast Starts Ebola Jabs After First Case in Decades

(Medical Xpress) – Ivory Coast was set to roll out vaccinations against Ebola on Monday after the country recorded its first known case of the disease since 1994, the health ministry said. “Health workers, close relatives and contacts of the victim” will be vaccinated from Monday afternoon, using 5,000 doses sent from Guinea, spokesman Germain Mahan Sehi told AFP. (Read Full Article)