As Vaccines Wane, Immune System Still Has Weapons Against Delta

(Medscape) – More recent studies — but not all — show waning effectiveness of the mRNA vaccines to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection, especially with high levels of the Delta variant going around. At the same time, the vaccines continue to offer robust protection against severe COVID-19 outcomes. A preprint of a study by the Mayo Clinic, for example, reported high effectiveness at preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection during the Alpha variant period by the Moderna vaccine, at 86%, and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, at 76%. In contrast, with the more recent predominance of the Delta variant, the effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine dropped to 76% and that of the Pfizer vaccine dropped to 42%. But protection against hospitalization with the Delta variant in circulation remained high for both vaccines, ranging from 75% to 81%. (Read Full Article)