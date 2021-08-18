Ex-Chair of Purdue Denies Responsibility for Opioid Crisis

(Associated Press) – The former president and board chair of the company that makes OxyContin told a court Wednesday that he, his family and the company did not cause the opioid crisis in the United States. Richard Sackler, a member of the family that owns Purdue Pharma, was asked under oath during a federal bankruptcy hearing whether he, his kin or the company bear responsibility. For each, Sackler answered simply: “No.” (Read Full Article)