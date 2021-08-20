As Covid-19 Boosters Loom, Pfizer and Moderna Expected to See Billions More in Sales

(Wall Street Journal) – Vaccine makers Pfizer Inc. PFE +0.87% and Moderna Inc. MRNA +2.38% are on track to notch billions more in sales than previously expected, as new booster-shot strategies and concerns about the Delta variant push demand, and the companies raise prices in the U.S. and elsewhere. The Biden administration on Wednesday urged adult Americans who received two doses of messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna to get a third dose eight months later. (Read Full Article)