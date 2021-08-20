China Passes One of the World’s Strictest Data-Privacy Laws

(Wall Street Journal) – China has approved a sweeping privacy law that will curb data collection by technology companies, but that policy analysts say is unlikely to limit the state’s widespread use of surveillance. China’s top legislative body, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, passed the Personal Information Protection Law at a meeting in Beijing on Friday, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency. (Read Full Article)