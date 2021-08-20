Delta Variant of SARS-CoV-2 ‘Still Transmissible for Doubled Jabbed’

(Medscape) – Having two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine remains the most effective way of ensuring protection against the Delta variant first identified in India, preliminary research has found. A preprint study by scientists at the University of Oxford found that both the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine offered good protection against the Delta variant but that effectiveness was reduced compared with the Alpha variant that was first identified in the UK. Immunity following second doses differed significantly between the two vaccines, the scientists said. There was greater early protection seen in those who had received the Pfizer vaccine but a faster decline in effectiveness compared with those who received the AstraZeneca jab. The early results suggested that efficacy of the two vaccines would be similar after 4 to 5 months. (Read Full Article)