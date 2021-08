India Approves World’s First DNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccine

(Axios) – India’s drug regulator on Friday granted emergency approval to the world’s first DNA-based coronavirus vaccine. Driving the news: The three-dose, needle-free vaccine was developed by pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila. The company added that it is also the first vaccine to be approved in the country for teens between the ages of 12 and 18. (Read Full Article)