Israel Finds COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Significantly Lowers Infection Risk

(Medscape) – A third dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness among people aged 60 and older in Israel compared with those who received two shots, findings published by the Health Ministry showed on Sunday. The data were presented at a meeting of a ministry panel of vaccination experts on Thursday and uploaded to its website on Sunday, though the full details of the study were not released. (Read full Article)