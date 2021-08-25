Taiwan to Get BioNTech Shots Early as China Delays Approval-Source

(Reuters) – Taiwan could get its first delivery of BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccines one month ahead of schedule as a delay in regulatory approval of the shot for use in mainland China made a surplus available for the island, a source told Reuters. Taiwan's tortured bid for the vaccine, jointly developed with Pfizer Inc, has become an issue of high political and diplomatic drama, after Taiwan accused China of blocking a deal earlier this year, which Beijing denied. China claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory.