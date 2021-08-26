Hackers Could Increase Medication Doses Through Infusion Pump Flaws

(Wired) – From pacemakers and insulin pumps to mammography machines, ultrasounds, and monitors, a dizzying array of medical devices have been found to contain worrying security vulnerabilities. The latest addition to that ignoble lineup is a popular infusion pump and dock, the B. Braun Infusomat Space Large Volume Pump and B. Braun SpaceStation, that a determined hacker could manipulate to administer a double dose of medication to victims. Infusion pumps automate delivery of medications and nutrients into patients’ bodies, typically from a bag of intravenous fluids. They are particularly useful for administering very small or otherwise nuanced doses of medication without errors, but that means the stakes are high when problems do arise. (Read Full Article)