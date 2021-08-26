YouTube Says It’s Removed 1 Million Videos for COVID-19 Misinformation

(CNET) – YouTube has since February 2020 removed more than 1 million videos related to “dangerous” coronavirus information, such as false cures or claims of a hoax, Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan said in a blog post Wednesday. Putting the number in context is difficult because of the gargantuan scale of Google’s service, the internet’s biggest source of video, with more than 2 billion monthly users. (Read Full Article)