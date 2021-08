People Are Hiring Out Their Faces to Become Deefake-Style Marketing Clones

(MIT Technology Review) – Hour One is not the only company taking deepfake tech mainstream, using it to produce mash-ups of real footage and AI-generated video. Some have used professional actors to add life to deepfaked personas. But Hour One doesn’t ask for any particular skills. You just need to be willing to hand over the rights to your face. (Read Full Article)