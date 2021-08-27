Moderna Complete Submission for Full FDA Approval of Covid-19 Vaccine; Pfizer Seeks Approval for Booster Dose

(CNN) – Moderna announced on Wednesday it has completed its submission to the US Food and Drug Administration for full approval of its Covid-19 vaccine for people age 18 and older, and Pfizer and BioNTech announced they have begun submitting data for full FDA approval of a third dose of their vaccine. Moderna said it has requested priority review from the FDA. The company began submitting data for its Biologics License Application, or BLA, to the FDA in June. (Read Full Article)