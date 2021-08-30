Immune Response to COVID-19 Vaccines Declines After Two Months, Study Finds

August 30, 2021

(UPI) – Antibody levels drop by 20% two months after receipt of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in adults previously infected with the virus, a study published Monday by Scientific Reports found. Prior exposure to the virus also does not guarantee high levels of antibodies against it, the data showed. Additionally, those infected with COVID-19 don’t produce a “robust” antibody response after the first dose of the vaccine, an indication that both shots are needed even in those who were sickened earlier in the pandemic. (Read Full Article)

Posted by

Posted in Covid-19, highlights, News, Pharma, Public Health

Ad