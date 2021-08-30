Immune Response to COVID-19 Vaccines Declines After Two Months, Study Finds

(UPI) – Antibody levels drop by 20% two months after receipt of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in adults previously infected with the virus, a study published Monday by Scientific Reports found. Prior exposure to the virus also does not guarantee high levels of antibodies against it, the data showed. Additionally, those infected with COVID-19 don’t produce a “robust” antibody response after the first dose of the vaccine, an indication that both shots are needed even in those who were sickened earlier in the pandemic. (Read Full Article)