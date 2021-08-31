Larger Risk of Hospitalization with COVID-19 Delta Variant, Study Suggests

(Medscape) – People infected with the Delta variant of COVID-19 carry twice the risk of needing to be treated in hospital than those with the Alpha strain, a study has suggested. Researchers looked at more than 43,000 cases in England between March and May with their findings published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.Nearly three-quarters of coronavirus cases in the study were in people who were unvaccinated, with 1.8% coming in those who had received both inoculations. The study said around 1 in 50 patients were admitted to hospital within 2 weeks of their first positive test, or 2.3% of Delta cases and 2.2% of those with the Alpha variant, first identified in Kent. (Read Full Article)