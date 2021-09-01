Another COVID Patient to Get Ivermectin After Court Order

(Medscape) – Another case, another state, another judge ordering a hospital to give a patient a controversial horse de-worming drug to treat a severe case of COVID-19. This time, a judge in Ohio has ordered West Chester Hospital, part of the University of Cincinnati network, to provide Jeffrey Smith, 51, with Ivermectin, according to the Ohio Capital Journal. Judge Gregory Howard’s ruling comes after Smith’s wife sued to force the hospital to provide the controversial drug to her husband, who has been hospitalized since July 15. (Read Full Article)