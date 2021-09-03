Moderna Says Covid-19 Vaccine Contaminant in Japan Was Stainless Steel, Sees No Safety Issue

(Wall Street Journal) – The foreign substance detected in some vials of Moderna Inc.’s MRNA -0.60% Covid-19 vaccine in Japan was stainless steel and it isn’t believed to affect the vaccine’s safety or efficacy, Moderna and its Japanese partner said. Moderna and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. TAK +1.14% reported the initial results of their investigation after Japan last week recalled three lots of the Moderna vaccine containing a total of 1.63 million doses, citing unspecified contamination. (Read Full Article)