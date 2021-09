AMA Calls for End to Ivermectin Use for COVID Amid Spike in Use

(Medscape) – In a joint statement, the American Medical Association (AMA), American Pharmacists Association (APhA), and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) call for an “immediate” end to the use of the anthelmintic medication ivermectin (Stromectol) to prevent or treat COVID-19 outside of a clinical trial. (Read Full Article)