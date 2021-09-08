Heather Bresch, Joe Manchin’s Daughter, Played Direct Part in Epipen Price Inflation Scandal

(The Intercept) – Heather Bresch , the former president and CEO of the drugmaker Mylan, worked directly with the CEO of Pfizer to keep prices of the company’s EpiPen product artificially high, according to new documents released as part of an ongoing lawsuit. The documents also show Bresch approving a scheme to force customers, captured by the company’s monopoly, to purchase two EpiPens at once, regardless of medical need. The EpiPen is an auto-injectable device that injects epinephrine into the body and can be the difference between life or death for a person suffering a severe allergic reaction. (Read Full Article)