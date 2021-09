Efforts Grow to Stamp Out Use of Parasite Drug for COVID-19

(Associated Press) – Health experts and medical groups are pushing to stamp out the growing use of a decades-old parasite drug to treat COVID-19, warning that it can cause harmful side effects and that there’s little evidence it helps. With a fourth wave of infections, more Americans are turning to ivermectin, a cheap drug used to kill worms and other parasites in humans and animals. (Read Full Article)