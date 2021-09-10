Coughs Say a Lot About Your Health, If Your Smartphone Is Listening

(Wall Street Journal) – Few things are as annoying—or in the pandemic era as frightening—as the sound of a cough. But that same sound could help save lives. Researchers around the world are trying to turn the humble cough into an inexpensive tool to diagnose and stop respiratory-disease killers like tuberculosis and Covid-19. They’re collecting recordings of millions of the explosive sounds from patients and consumers on smartphones and other devices. And they’re training artificial intelligence to find patterns to try to identify the type and severity of disease from the cough itself. (Read Full Article)