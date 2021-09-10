Tech Advances Put the Annual Doctor Visit on the Critical List

(Wall Street Journal) – For Dr. Hyman and many other physicians and their patients, the pandemic triggered a disruption in one of medicine’s most common encounters—and, through virtual visits, provided an early glimpse of the physical of the future. An explosion of advances in digital technology, imaging, gene sequencing and artificial intelligence will likely transform the physical into an even more virtual experience. In five to 10 years, says Michael Blum, a cardiologist and chief digital transformation officer at University of California San Francisco, “I’ll be able to do the same quality of physical exam out of the office as if you were right in front of me in the office.” (Read Full Article)