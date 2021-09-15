FDA Scientists Strike Skeptical Tone on Need for Covid-19 Vaccine Booster at This Time, Likely Fueling Debate

(STAT News) – Food and Drug Administration scientists have expressed skepticism about the need for additional doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for all people who have received it. The assessment by the agency’s staff, included in documents released Wednesday, sets up a high-stakes debate over who will need an additional booster dose — and when they will need it — at the meeting of experts being convened by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. (Read Full Article)