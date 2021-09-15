The U.S. Will Require Would-Be Immigrants to Prove They’ve Been Vaccinated for COVID

(NPR) – People applying to immigrate to the U.S. will have to show they’ve been vaccination against COVID-19 as part of a required medical exam, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says. The new policy takes effect on Oct. 1. The requirement includes an exception for children who are too young to receive the vaccine, as well as people with medical conditions that rule them out for the shot. It also outlines a waiver process for people who refuse to be vaccinated due to religious and other reasons. (Read Full Article)